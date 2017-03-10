版本:
Russia's Rosneft says Glencore CEO nominated to its board

MOSCOW, March 10 Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday that Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive, and Faisal Alsuwaidi, the head of research and development at Qatar Foundation, had been nominated to its board of directors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
