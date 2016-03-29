UPDATE 1-Russian minister says Rosneft set to lower oil output

(Adds minister and Rosneft comments)
MOSCOW, March 29 Rosneft is set to
lower oil output, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei
Donskoi said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of leading global
oil producers in Doha on April 17 to discuss an output freeze to
support weak oil prices.
Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela are keen to prop
up falling oil prices, which have fallen almost two thirds from
a peak in June 2014. These countries have said they are ready to
freeze production at January levels if other producers do the
same.
Qatar has invited all OPEC members and other major producers
to attend the Doha talks next month on a deal to freeze output.
Asked to comment on how a global oil production freeze would
impact Russia, Donskoi said Russia's energy firms had adjusted
their production plans: "Rosneft, as it told (us), is planning
to lower (output)".
Rosneft declined to comment.
Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, has been producing
at the pace of around 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), more
than a third of Russia's total 10.88 million bpd, one of the
world's highest.
Earlier this month, industry sources told Reuters that the
company floated the idea of a domestic production cut to balance
the global market and as it faces a natural decline this year.
Donskoi said Lukoil, which is not state-owned, did
not plan to decrease production as yet. The minister also said
he hoped that state-controlled Rosneft would resume drilling for
oil in the Arctic next year after having no plans to do that
this year.
Rosneft suspended Arctic drilling in 2014 after its partner
ExxonMobil withdrew from the Kara Sea project because of
Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the
conflict in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing By Denis Pinchuk;
Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jane Merriman)