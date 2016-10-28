版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 22:24 BJT

Rosneft closes deal to sell a Vankor stake to India's ONGC for $930 mln

MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's oil giant Rosneft said on Friday it closed the deal to sell a 11 percent stake in the Vankor project to India's top oil explorer ONGC for $930 million.

ONGC's stake in the project reached 26 percent following the deal, Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐