版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:43 BJT

Rosneft head says confident privatisation to happen by year end

MOSCOW Oct 13 Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said on Thursday he was confident the sale of a minority stake in the company would happen by the end of this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐