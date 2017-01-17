版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 23:33 BJT

Oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 temporarily cut after equipment glitch

SINGAPORE Jan 17 Crude oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has been temporarily reduced following a mechanical failure of equipment at Exxon Neftegas Limited Chayvo onshore processing facility, ExxonMobil spokesman said in an email.

Crude oil export will return to the same level once repairs are completed and the annual crude export from Sakhalin-1 will remain within approved volumes, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday two sources with knowledge of the matter said that output at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields was down this month due to technical glitch.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; writing by Olga Yagova in Moscow; editing by Katya Golubkova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐