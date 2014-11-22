Russia to seek new partners if Western oil majors leave - minister

MOSCOW Nov 22 Moscow will seek new partners in
countries that have not imposed sanctions on it if Western oil
and gas companies pull out of projects with Russia, RIA news
agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on
Saturday.
The sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis have
targeted the delivery of oil technology, goods and services,
aiming to make it harder for Moscow to access new oil sources.
"If (Western) companies decide for themselves not to take
part in organising investment projects in the long term, we will
invite investors from countries which have not imposed sanctions
against us and our oil and gas companies," Novak was quoted as
saying in response to a question at a meeting with students.
Russia, the world's biggest energy exporter, relies on oil
and gas exports for about half its federal budget. The sanctions
affect its offshore exploration in the Arctic and development of
the hard-to-recover oil deposits.
U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil has had to suspend work
on offshore exploration in the Arctic with Russian oil producer
Rosneft and Royal Dutch Shell has suspended
development of hard-to-recover oil in Russia's Bazhenov
formation with Gazprom Neft.
Rosneft has agreed to deepen cooperation with China National
Petroleum Corporation, including in liquefied natural gas (LNG)
projects and possibly LNG supplies to China.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Thomas)