公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一

Russian economy minister says govt considers changes to gas tax

MOSCOW, Sept 28 The Russian government is considering changes to gas tax, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dmitry Medveded, has rejected calls to increase mineral extraction tax on oil. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

