Russia's Surgut awards Glencore right to 1.2 mln T of crude oil in tender

MOSCOW May 7 Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Glencore the right to lift 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports, traders said on Thursday.

The cargoes, 200,000 tonnes a month, can be lifted between July and December this year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)