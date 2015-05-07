Russia's Surgut awards Glencore right to 1.2 mln T of crude oil in tender

BRIEF-Durect and Sandoz signs a $293 mln development and commercialization agreement for Posimir
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
MOSCOW May 7 Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Glencore the right to lift 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports, traders said on Thursday.
The cargoes, 200,000 tonnes a month, can be lifted between July and December this year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
May 8 Fastweb Chief Executive Alberto Calcagno says:
LAGOS, May 8 Lafarge Africa wants to raise 140 billion naira ($445.9 million) in fresh equity and convert some loans into shares as part of a planned rights issue after it reported losses last year.