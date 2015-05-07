版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 22:20 BJT

Russia's Surgut awards Glencore right to 1.2 mln T of crude oil in tender

MOSCOW May 7 Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Glencore the right to lift 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports, traders said on Thursday.

The cargoes, 200,000 tonnes a month, can be lifted between July and December this year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐