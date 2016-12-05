版本:
Russia's Transneft says oil output cuts may begin in March - Ifax

MOSCOW Dec 5 The head of Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft, Nikolay Tokarev, said on Monday oil output cuts could begin in March, Russia's Interfa news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

