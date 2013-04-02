Russia's top Olympic investors complain over cost overruns

* Big Russian investors seek support for Olympic costs
* Sochi 2014 likely to be most expensive Games ever
* Tycoons cite high costs, cloudy post-Olympic prospects
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, April 2 Some of the biggest investors in
Russia's 2014 Winter Olympics in the resort city of Sochi are
requesting financial help from the government to help ease the
burden from the Games' estimated $50 billion price tag.
In a letter obtained by Reuters on Tuesday and addressed to
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for the
2014 Games, four major companies listed measures they want
adopted to help them "secure a minimum return on investment".
The letter was signed by tycoons Vladimir Potanin and Oleg
Deripaska as well as the heads of Russia's largest bank,
state-controlled Sberbank, and state-controlled
natural gas export monopoly Gazprom.
It is the latest in a series of complaints investors have
made in the face of costs that are expected to make the Sochi
Olympics the most expensive ever and shaky prospects for
profitability once the Games, championed by President Vladimir
Putin, are over.
Measures worked out to support crucial projects related to
the Games "turned out to be insufficient to guarantee returns on
investment in Olympic venues," the letter said, without stating
what those measures were.
It cited "a series of problems that were revealed during
implementation of the projects that not only made construction
more costly but also created hindrances to the future effective
use of the venues."
Among the problems it named were the high costs of building
in a mountain area with poor infrastructure, uncertainty about
the commercial viability of the venues after the Games and the
risk of losses after favourable rental rates end in 2015.
A spokesman for Kozak said he was unable to comment
immediately on the letter.
FOOTHOLD IN INFRASTRUCTURE
Potanin, whose estimated $14.5 billion fortune makes him
Russia's fourth richest man, told Reuters last year he was
seeking government aid for more than $530 million of extra work
his company Interros was required to do during construction for
his ski resort Rosa Khutor, where downhill events will be held.
Deripaska, whose wealth is estimated at $8.8 billion, wants
to recover $50 million in unexpected costs, according to court
documents in an arbitration court case filed against Olympstroy,
which coordinates construction work.
Deripaska's projects include a $760 million Olympic village,
which will host 3,000 people in 47 buildings, and a 42 km road
around venues. He is also spending nearly $300 million to expand
Sochi International Airport.
Kozak was previously quoted as saying that private investors
had already spent around $25 billion, some half of the final
expected cost of the Games.
Contractors speaking on condition of anonymity have said
corruption is rampant at Sochi and that many forms of it,
including money laundering, often push up the price of
construction.
Participation in the Games is likely to help the oligarchs'
construction companies gain a foothold in the country's
lucrative infrastructure market, where spending is expected to
remain at seven percent of Russia's rising GDP until 2018.
But other contractors have said the participation of
Deripaska and Potanin, who began their fortunes in
privatisations of Soviet assets, is a show of loyalty to Putin,
who many Kremlin watchers say calls the final shots in politics
as well as business in Russia.
Among the measures the businessmen called for were interest
rate subsidies, which Potanin previously said he was requesting
on loans, as well as tax breaks on the projects and lower
interest rates for renting of land.
In the letter, the company heads suggested they were doing
their patriotic duty, saying they had decided to invest despite
risks due to the "social nature of he project".
However, they added, the firms "are at the same time public
commercial companies whose aim is to increase the revenues of
their shareholders."