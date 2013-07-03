Militant Islamist in Russia urges followers to stop 2014 Olympics

MOSCOW, July 3 The leader of an Islamist insurgency in Russia's North Caucasus urged his followers on Wednesday to use "maximum force" to prevent President Vladimir Putin staging the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

In a video posted on www.kavkazcenter.com, a mouthpiece for militants seeking an Islamist state, insurgent leader Doku Umarov said an order not to attack Russian targets outside the North Caucasus had been cancelled. The Games are due to be held in the Black Sea city of Sochi, close to the North Caucasus.

"They (Russia) plan to hold the Olympics on the bones of our ancestors, on the bones of many, many dead Muslims, buried on the territory of our land on the Black Sea, and we as mujahideen are obliged to not permit that, using any methods allowed us by the almighty Allah," Umarov said in the video, the authenticity of which could not immediately be established although he has regularly posted videos on the website.

(Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)