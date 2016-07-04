Russian tycoon Prokhorov's Onexim Group selling all its assets - Vedomosti

MOSCOW, July 4 Russian tycoon Mikhail
Prokhorov's Onexim Group is selling all its assets, the Russian
newspaper Vedomosti reported on Monday, citing sources with
knowledge of the situation.
Onexim owns stakes in aluminium giant Rusal,
potash firm Uralkali and power generator Quadra
, among other firms.
Onexim declined to comment when contacted by Vedomosti and
was not immediately available for comment to Reuters outside
business hours.
Russian law enforcement officials in April conducted
searches of Onexim's offices. Officials said the searches were
related to a tax investigation.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)