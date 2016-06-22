Russia says opens criminal case against chairman of Quadra

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates crimes, said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case against the chairman of power company Quadra, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov.

The Committee said it suspected that Yevgeny Dod, the chairman of Quadra, had awarded himself an excessive bonus for the 2013 results of state-owned power generator Rushydro where he was chief executive until last year.

The committee said the case had nothing to do with the current managers of Rushydro or the company's activity. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)