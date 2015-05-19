UPDATE 1-Russian energy minister to attend OPEC event before key meeting

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW May 19 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take part in a seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on June 3-4, just before the group's policy-setting meeting on June 5, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia, the world's largest non-OPEC oil producer, has long been seeking closer ties with the 12-nation group, which accounts for a third of global output.

Moscow has become especially keen to forge closer ties following a sharp fall in global oil prices, which have almost halved from last June's peak of $115 per barrel. Brent oil is now trading just above $65 per barrel.

The Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement that Novak would present a report at the seminar, which is also expected to be attended by oil ministers from Algeria, Angola and Venezuela.

The heads of Sinopec, Chevron,, Eni and Total will also be present at the discussion, the ministry said.

"The session participants will look into prospects for the development of cooperation between national and international oil companies as well as discuss trends in the sphere of demand as defining factors for investments in oil production," it said.

In March, Novak told Reuters a Russian delegation would meet OPEC officials in June to discuss the impact of shale oil on global markets.

So far, Russia has refused to cut oil production voluntarily to support prices, saying it would be unable to quickly restore production if the cuts were implemented, mainly due to the vast country's harsh climate.

At their June meeting, the OPEC countries are set to maintain current production levels, as Gulf states continue to focus on market share and as the current rally in crude prices mutes calls from other members for supply cuts, according to several OPEC sources. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)