Russia still working on how to freeze oil output ahead of OPEC talks

* OPEC holds regular meeting on Nov. 30
* No concrete decision for Russian oil firms on output
freeze
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Nov 23 Russia has yet to plan how to
freeze oil production and there has been no agreement among its
leading producers on output curbs, three senior industry sources
told Reuters on Wednesday, just days before an OPEC meeting.
Painstaking talks among the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and the world's other leading oil producers
on how to restrict output have dragged on for almost a year
without yielding any firm deal.
In September, OPEC agreed to reduce production to between
32.5 million and 33.0 million barrels per day - an effort to
prop up prices - from the organisation's latest production
estimates of 33.64 million bpd.
The pact is expected to be firmed up on Nov. 30 when OPEC
holds a regular semi-annual meeting in Vienna, while the group
expects other oil producers, notably Russia, to join the freeze.
However, Russia, whose production is dominated by several
oil majors, is yet to find a solution on how to limit its
output, which in October reached a post-Soviet high of 11.2
million bpd.
"The freeze is technically possible, but first of all, the
level of curbs should be defined and it should be clear which
companies want to take part," a senior industry source, who is
not authorised to talk publicly to the media, told Reuters.
"The options (for a freeze) have been discussed," another
source said. A meeting among experts from OPEC and some non-OPEC
nations is scheduled for Nov. 28 in Vienna and expected to work
out details ahead of the Nov. 30 OPEC gathering.
A third source confirmed that discussions were ongoing.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said an output
freeze had been discussed with the Russian companies, while
declining to give details. President Vladimir Putin said this
month that Moscow was ready to freeze output.
The first source said the Energy Ministry was talking to
producers that account for about 80 percent of Russia's output
and no concrete plan had yet emerged on how to cap production.
An Energy Ministry spokeswoman did not immediately reply to
a request seeking comment.
Leading Russian oil companies, responsible for three
quarters of output in the world's largest producer, say they
will boost output next year after reaching record levels in
recent months.
And there is another caveat to the possible freeze
arrangement.
Igor Sechin, a long-standing Putin ally and head of the
country's top oil producer, Rosneft, has long
expressed doubt about OPEC's power to regulate markets and been
sceptical about the deal.
Moreover, Russia seems unlikely to stop commissioning new
oilfields, crucial for sustaining its production.
Russia has launched several key oilfields, including
Lukoil's offshore Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea,
this year. said there were no plans to curtail the introduction
of other greenfields.
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Katya
Golubkova and Dale Hudson)