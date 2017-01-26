Qatar investment in Russia to bolster OPEC, non-OPEC ties - Barkindo

* Russia, OPEC have teamed up in global oil output cut
* Qatar, Glencore bought 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia
will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC
Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and global commodities
trader Glencore have bought a 19.5 percent stake in
Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company
by output.
At a meeting with the heads of Glencore, Italian bank Intesa
and the sovereign wealth fund QIA in the Kremlin on
Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Qatar would
take part in hydrocarbon production in Russia.
"This investment project will further strengthen OPEC and
non-OPEC relations," Barkindo told Reuters in written comments
on Thursday. "The investment (Rosneft deal) is very strategic
for all the parties involved."
In an effort late last year to boost oil prices, Russia and
OPEC agreed to cut crude production jointly in the first such
pact in more than a decade.
This month, Russia will reduce its output by 100,000 barrels
per day as part of the deal.
"It's teamwork. Everybody worked very hard, especially
Russia," Barkindo said.
