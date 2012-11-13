Russia paroles physicist jailed for espionage

* Russian physicist jailed for spying to be paroled
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Nov 13 A Russian court on Tuesday
paroled a physicist convicted of spying for China in 2004 in a
case that was criticised by human rights campaigners during
President Vladimir Putin's first term.
Valentin Danilov, now in his 60s, is expected to be freed in
10 days. Rights activists said the satellite technology data he
passed to China was declassified and the case was politically
motivated, highlighting the shortcomings of Russia's judiciary.
"Danilov has already served two-thirds of this term, behaved
well," said Maria Fomushina, spokesman for the court in the
Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk which decided to parole him. "The
decision also took into account his health condition."
Danilov will be freed next week unless the ruling is
challenged. He will remain on parole for the rest of his 14-year
term, which Fomushina said amounted to just over three years and
two months.
Danilov had been a researcher at Krasnoyarsk State
University. He acknowledged selling information about satellite
technology to a Chinese company but said the information had
already been available from public sources.
An initial decision to acquit him was overturned and he was
sentenced in a second trial.
Danilov's trial was one of several prominent cases during
Putin's first spell as president from 2000 until 2008. Putin
began a new six-year term in May.
Among those was the jailing of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former
head of the YUKOS oil company and once Russia's richest man, who
was arrested in 2003 and is still in jail after being found
guilty of fraud, tax evasion, theft and money laundering.
He says he was a victim of a Kremlin campaign to tighten the
state's grip on the oil sector and punish him for challenging
Putin's political domination.
An aide to Khodorkovsky, Platon Lebedev, was jailed on
similar charges but had his 13-year sentence reduced by three
years last month and could be freed next year.
"If they are letting Danilov, or Lebedev for that matter,
go, that only means the authorities are no longer afraid of
them. They think those people no longer pose a threat to them,"
said Pavel Chikov, head of human rights group Agora.
Russian opposition leaders and rights activists accuse the
courts of not being independent enough and often yielding to
political guidance from the authorities.
"This is completely wrong, but that's how it goes. If the
authorities wanted to keep him in, somebody would write a report
that he has done something wrong and then his parole option is
no more," Chikov said.