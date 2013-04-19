Russia's PIK may raise up to $350 mln via share offering - sources

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
MOSCOW, April 19 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, may raise around $300-$350 million via an additional share offering next month depending on market conditions, said two sources familiar with the plans and one source close to a shareholder.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, may announce these plans after publishing its annual report later in April, one of the sources said.
Spokesmen for PIK and Nafta declined to comment. Nafta's spokesman has previously told Reuters that the company plans to buy shares during PIK's offering.
The new share sale is need to reduce PIK's debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world