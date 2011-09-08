版本:
Russia must reduce number of air carriers-Medvedev

TUNOSHNA, Russia, Sept 8 Russia should sharply reduce the number of domestic air companies, President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday as he visited the site of an passenger plane crash that killed 43 people including one of the country's top ice hockey teams.

Medvedev said the government should help revive the civil aviation fleet and improve training for flight crews. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

