Russia's Polyus Gold to consider delisting from London - report

MOSCOW, April 9 Russia's biggest gold miner
Polyus Gold is considering delisting from London,
Kommersant newspaper said on Wednesday, the first Russian
company to suggest it may heed a call by officials to bring
assets home to survive Western sanctions.
Polyus, a London-listed and Jersey-registered firm with
assets in Russia, plans to discuss the possible delisting at the
next meeting of its board of directors, the newspaper said,
citing unnamed sources.
Polyus, part-owned by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, declined
to comment.
On Tuesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov urged
companies listed on foreign stock exchanges to consider
re-listing in Moscow to protect themselves from sanctions
imposed by the West over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Shuvalov's remarks were the latest in a campaign backed by
President Vladimir Putin to encourage politicians and
businessmen to return from the "offshore shadows" and stop
spiriting cash out of the country to boost a flagging economy.
More than 10 of Russia's leading companies are registered
abroad, most lead by the country's richest tycoons.
