版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 14:13 BJT

Chairman of Russia's Polyus Gold board to resign

MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Monday that Robert Buchan, chairman of the board, plans to resign after the company's annual general meeting.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, was notified by Buchan that he intended to resign in light of his recent appointment as president and chief executive of Allied Nevada Gold Corp., a US-based gold mining and exploration company listed in Toronto and New York.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐