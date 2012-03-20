Polyus confirms will not take key step for FTSE bid

MOSCOW, March 20 Gold miner Polyus Gold
, part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said on
Tuesday it is pulling its application to create a new parent
company, part of its plan to gain a full London listing with
inclusion in the prestigious FTSE 100 index.
A spokesman for Polyus, currently domiciled in Jersey, said
on Monday that it had dropped its bid to move to London - an
ambition seen as a first step to doing an international merger
deal.
In a statement on Tuesday, Polyus said it filed a request to
withdraw its application for approval for creating a parent
company.