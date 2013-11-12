Potash slump raises stakes in Russia legal battle

* Eurochem seeks $800 mln from London-listed Shaft Sinkers
* Seeks similar sum in Dutch suit from main shareholder IMR
* Claim "nonsensical and fabricated" - Shaft Sinkers
* IMR says will make robust defence
* Eurochem stands by investments despite potash price slump
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Engineering firm Shaft Sinkers
has dismissed as "nonsensical" an $800 million claim
brought by Russia's third-largest fertiliser firm over the
flooding of a mineshaft that delayed a $4 billion potash
project.
The claim by Eurochem pits its owner - tycoon Andrei
Melnichenko - against a trio of oligarchs from ex-Soviet states
who indirectly control Shaft Sinkers.
Eurochem filed for arbitration in October 2012 in France and
Switzerland after terminating the contract in late 2011. It says
Shaft Sinkers concealed evidence that the chemical sealants used
would fail to keep groundwater out of the mine.
Shaft Sinkers, which is based in South Africa and listed in
London, counters that Eurochem is motivated by a desire to avoid
losses after the collapse of a Russo-Belarussian sales cartel in
July hammered global prices for the soil nutrient.
"I could agree with many commentators who suggest (that)
given the collapse in the price of potash it is better to stop
the work, keep the potash in the ground and sue somebody," Chris
Hall, chief financial officer of Shaft Sinkers, told Reuters.
The price slide may render potash investments uneconomic,
analysts say, while fallout from Uralkali's exit from
the Belarus alliance may force the sale of the Russian company,
redrawing the competitive landscape.
Hall described the Eurochem claim as "nonsensical and
fabricated", adding that it was "out of all proportion to the
disputed contractual issues". Shaft Sinkers declined to comment
on the status of the arbitration, which is confidential.
Eurochem - seeking to become a leading global producer of
all three key soil nutrients: nitrogen, phosphates and potash -
rejected Shaft Sinkers' statement as "demonstrably false".
Eurochem has launched a second case, suing Shaft Sinkers'
main owner, International Mineral Resources (IMR), for a similar
sum for alleged fraud in a Dutch court. IMR is wholly owned by
the founders of ENRC - Alexander Machkevitch, Patokh Chodiev and
Alijan Ibragimov - and in turn owns 48 percent of Shaft Sinkers.
Kazakh-focused miner ENRC is delisting from London
after a buyout of minority investors led by the trio.
Melnichenko, 41, is estimated by Forbes magazine to have a
fortune of $14.4 billion. He owns a $300 million "megayacht"
named "A" after his wife Aleksandra, a Serbian model and pop
star turned society hostess.
SHAFT NOT SUNK
Eurochem in 2008 awarded a $342 million contract to Shaft
Sinkers to bore a 1,100-metre-deep "cage shaft" that would move
men and equipment to a seam of potassium salts at its Volgakaliy
mine.
The deal accounted for a large share of Shaft Sinkers' order
book, enabling the company to float in London in 2010.
Shares in the company have slid 80 percent since the halting
of work on the shaft a year later and the start of litigation.
Volgakaliy is one of two Russian projects that Eurochem is
developing from scratch and wants to bring into production from
2017. Combined annual potash output should be ramped up to 8.3
million tonnes by 2022.
Eurochem based its October 2012 claim on the $160 million it
says it paid to Shaft Sinkers and an appraisal of the cost of
lost output caused by a two-year delay. Shaft Sinkers has made a
$15 million counterclaim for unpaid inventory.
The Dutch writ filed this year by Eurochem against IMR
claims that it and Shaft Sinkers were responsible for concealing
an expert report that said its "grouting" method to seal the
shaft would not work.
At a preliminary hearing on July 19, the Amsterdam District
Court found that Eurochem's claim against IMR was well grounded,
stating also that IMR effectively controlled Shaft Sinkers. It
granted Eurochem the right to freeze IMR assets worth $1.2
billion pending main proceedings in the case.
IMR declined to comment in detail but said it would make a
robust defence in the main hearings on the case, for which no
date has yet been set.
CARTEL COLLAPSE
Eurochem has since restarted work on the Volgakaliy cage
shaft and says it is committed to commissioning its two Russian
expansion projects - the other is the Usolskiy project in the
Perm region - on schedule by 2017.
"These are very important long-term projects for Eurochem as
we continue to pursue our strategy to become one of the few
global players present in all three nutrients - nitrogen,
phosphates and potash," Eurochem spokesman Vladimir Torin said.
Torin dismissed suggestions that Eurochem's Russian projects
were at risk from price declines resulting from the exit by
Uralkali from the Belarussian cartel that had controlled
two-fifths of world potash sales.
Uralkali is unconnected to the Eurochem legal battle. Its
main owner, Suleiman Kerimov, has declined through his
investment firm to comment on reports of a possible Uralkali
sale.
Sector analyst Boris Krasnojenov, of Renaissance Capital in
Moscow, has forecast that Uralkali's sale prices to China, on a
cost-and-freight basis, will fall to $300 per tonne in 2014 from
$350 this year and $470 in 2012.
"No price collapse has occurred," Torin said. "The
Volgakaliy project is not scheduled to commence commercial
production until mid-2017, by which time it is expected that
potash prices will have further increased."