2015年 12月 3日 星期四 21:56 BJT

Russia's Polyus Gold announces delisting of shares on LSE

MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian gold miner Polyus Gold International Ltd on Thursday announced the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

