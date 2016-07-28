版本:
2016年 7月 28日

Russian investigators search PwC office in Moscow -TASS

MOSCOW, July 28 Russia's Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates crimes, is conducting searches at the Moscow office of PricewaterhouseCoopers, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

TASS said the investigative activities related to one of the audit and advisory firm's clients. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

