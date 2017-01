MOSCOW May 30 The Russian Direct Investment Fund is considering taking a part in the privatisation of the country's diamond miner Alrosa, TASS news agency cited the Fund's Chief Executive Officer, Kirill Dmitriev, as saying on Monday.

The government plans to sell a stake in Alrosa later this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing nby Dmitry Solovyov)