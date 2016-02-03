Austrian businesses welcome to take part in Russian 2016 cash sell-offs -minister

MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday Austrian companies were welcome to take part in Russia's new wave of cash privatisations.

Ulyukayev was speaking after meeting visiting Austrian Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner.

He said Russia's publicly traded companies had the highest chance of being privatised this year, including diamond producer Alrosa, the nation's top oil producer Rosneft and oil company Bashneft.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)