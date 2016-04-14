版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 00:35 BJT

Five foreign banks apply to advise on Russian privatisation - Ifx

MOSCOW, April 14 Foreign banks Credit Suisse , UBS, Citi, Unicredit and Raiffeisen have applied to take part in the privatisation of Russian state assets scheduled for this year, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing the Economy Ministry. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning)

