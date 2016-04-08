版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 16:03 BJT

Russia's Bashkortostan doesn't plan to sell Bashneft stake in privatisation

MOSCOW, April 8 The head of Russia's Bashkortostan republic, Rustem Khamitov, told Reuters on Friday that his republic did not plan to sell its stake in oil firm Bashneft as part of a government privatisation programme. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐