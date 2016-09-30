版本:
Russia Rosneft to participate in Bashneft privatisation - Rosneft's spokesman

MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's largest crude oil producer Rosneft will take part in the sale of the state's controlling stake in mid-size oil company Bashneft , Rosneft said on Friday.

"Yes, we will bid for Bashneft," Rosneft's spokesman Mikhail Leontiyev said without providing further detail. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)

