Russia Rosneft to participate in Bashneft privatisation - Rosneft's spokesman

MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's largest crude oil producer Rosneft will take part in the sale of the state's controlling stake in mid-size oil company Bashneft , Rosneft said on Friday.

"Yes, we will bid for Bashneft," Rosneft's spokesman Mikhail Leontiyev said without providing further detail. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)