Russia to consider role for non-state pension fund in privatisation plan - Putin

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was worth considering the idea of Russia's non-state pension fund taking part in planned privatisation sell-offs, RIA news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with the country's business lobby.
"Today's market conditions ... may turn out to be advantageous for (pension) funds - they can invest at a lower price and have growth prospects," RIA quoted Putin as telling the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
"In general, this idea is undoubtedly worth paying attention to," Putin said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)