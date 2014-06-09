Russia abandons some privatisation plans this year, RIA cites minister

MOSCOW, June 9 Russia will not privatise
telecoms company Rostelecom, shipping company
Sovkomflot and the Novorossiisk sea port this year,
RIA news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana
Nesterenko as saying on Monday.
"We expect a significant decline in revenues from
privatisation, to 170.8 billion roubles ($5 billion). We checked
the estimate for the planned sale of shares in Rostelecom,
Sovkomflot and the Novorossiisk sea port. Based on the uncertain
value, the government decided not to sell these shares this
year," she was quoted as saying.
($1 = 34.2725 Russian Roubles)
(reporting by Ludmila Danilova, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Lidia Kelly)