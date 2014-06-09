UPDATE 1-Russia to delay privatisation plans again - report

* No sale this year of Rostelecom shares
* Sovkomflot, Novorossiisk port also put on hold
* Estimated privatisation revenue $5 billion this year
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia is putting off the planned
privatisation of three companies this year, a government
minister was quoted as saying on Monday, the latest delay in a
programme increasingly held hostage by economic uncertainty
linked to the crisis in Ukraine.
With the dollar-denominated RTS share index down about 5
percent and the rouble down 4.3 percent on the year, weakened by
Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea, the
government has moved away from earlier deadlines to privatise
companies such as Rostelecom.
"We expect a significant decline in revenues from
privatisation, to 170.8 billion roubles ($5 billion)," RIA news
agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko as
saying.
The government had hoped to raise 200 billion roubles by
selling stakes in state companies this year.
"We checked the estimate for the planned sale of shares in
Rostelecom, (shipping company) Sovkomflot and the Novorossiisk
sea port. Based on the uncertain value, the government
decided not to sell these shares this year," Nesterenko said.
Launched in 2010 by then-finance minister Alexei Kudrin, the
privatisation drive to reduce the state's direct role in the
economy and improve a much-criticised investment climate has
been dogged by delays.
Assets have been removed from the lists, prey to a
tug-of-war between more liberal-minded politicians and
hardliners favouring a slower approach to privatisation. Market
volatility has been exacerbated by the crisis over Ukraine,
where pro-Russian separatists and government forces are fighting
in the east.
Russia's state property management agency has said the state
may sell stakes in airline Aeroflot and oil major
Rosneft, but the latter faces objections from its CEO
Igor Sechin.
($1 = 34.2725 Russian Roubles)
