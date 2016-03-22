Russian Economy Minister says global banks interested in Russian privatisation

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
MOSCOW, March 22 Global banks are interested in taking part in Russian privatisation, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters on Tuesday.
Privatisation deals are unlikely before summer, he added. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds