Russian Economy Minister says global banks interested in Russian privatisation

MOSCOW, March 22 Global banks are interested in taking part in Russian privatisation, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters on Tuesday.

Privatisation deals are unlikely before summer, he added. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)
