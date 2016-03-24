版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 18:13 BJT

Russian billionaire Potanin says considering buying state assets in privatisation

MOSCOW, March 24 Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, said on Thursday his investment vehicle Interros was considering taking part in privatisation of state assets, although it was not interested in buying a stake in oil company Bashneft. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐