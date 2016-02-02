版本:
Foreign investors welcome to take part in Russian privatisation - Kremlin

MOSCOW Feb 2 Foreign investors are welcome to take part in Russian privatisation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the list of companies to be privatised and the size of stakes were yet to be finalised.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova)

