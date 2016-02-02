Foreign investors welcome to take part in Russian privatisation - Kremlin

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
MOSCOW Feb 2 Foreign investors are welcome to take part in Russian privatisation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
He added that the list of companies to be privatised and the size of stakes were yet to be finalised.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028