Russian Economy Minister says 2016 privatisation list to be approved soon

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that a list of companies slated for privatisation in 2016 would be approved within days.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced a privatisation plan that analysts estimate could bring 500 billion-800 billion roubles at most, if successful. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.