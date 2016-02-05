版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 16:22 BJT

Russian Economy Minister says 2016 privatisation list to be approved soon

MOSCOW Feb 5 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that a list of companies slated for privatisation in 2016 would be approved within days.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced a privatisation plan that analysts estimate could bring 500 billion-800 billion roubles at most, if successful. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐