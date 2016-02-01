Russia's Putin to chair privatisation meeting on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to chair a meeting on privatisation of state-controlled companies later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The government has been considering selling stakes in banks Sberbank and VTB as well as energy champion Rosneft and shipping company Sovcomflot among others in order to raise funds for the depleted budget. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.