Russia's Putin to chair privatisation meeting on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to chair a meeting on privatisation of state-controlled companies later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The government has been considering selling stakes in banks Sberbank and VTB as well as energy champion Rosneft and shipping company Sovcomflot among others in order to raise funds for the depleted budget. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)