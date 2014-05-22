版本:
No urgent need to privatise Rosneft - Russian deputy PM

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 There is no urgent need to privatise oil company Rosneft > this year, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.

"There is no urgent need now at all," he told journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. "There are none of the preconditions for going onto the market and for negotiating now with potential buyers ... The budget situation is stable for now and there is no need for additional revenues from such an urgent sale."

Russian officials have said in recent days that the government may privatise a 19.5 percent stake in the state-owned oil giant as early as this autumn or in 2015. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
