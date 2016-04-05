版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 16:37 BJT

Sberbank exec: foreign banks aren't involved in Bashneft, Alrosa privatisations

MOSCOW, April 5 Foreign banks are not involved in the privatisation of oil company Bashneft and diamond miner Alrosa, a senior executive of Russian bank Sberbank said on Tuesday, to the best of his knowledge.

Maxim Poletayev, first deputy chairman of Sberbank's board, added that he hoped Sberbank CIB would be the global coordinator for the Bashneft privatisation. He said Russia's VTB Capital would probably be the global coordinator for the Alrosa stake sale.

The Economy Ministry said on Monday it had chosen Sberbank CIB as the organiser of Alrosa's privatisation and VTB Capital as the organiser of the Bashneft privatisation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐