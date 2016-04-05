Sberbank exec: foreign banks aren't involved in Bashneft, Alrosa privatisations

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
MOSCOW, April 5 Foreign banks are not involved in the privatisation of oil company Bashneft and diamond miner Alrosa, a senior executive of Russian bank Sberbank said on Tuesday, to the best of his knowledge.
Maxim Poletayev, first deputy chairman of Sberbank's board, added that he hoped Sberbank CIB would be the global coordinator for the Bashneft privatisation. He said Russia's VTB Capital would probably be the global coordinator for the Alrosa stake sale.
The Economy Ministry said on Monday it had chosen Sberbank CIB as the organiser of Alrosa's privatisation and VTB Capital as the organiser of the Bashneft privatisation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.