UPDATE 3-Russia moves to prosecute anti-Putin protest leader

* Investigators issue stern warning to protest leaders
* Critics say latest step in Kremlin crackdown on dissent
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Russian investigators began
criminal proceedings against a prominent leader of protests
against President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, saying a
documentary on a pro-Kremlin TV channel showed evidence Sergei
Udaltsov had plotted mass disorder.
Government critics and civic rights groups says the Kremlin
is carrying out a coordinated clampdown on dissent by exerting
legal pressure to try to sideline activists who have led the
biggest opposition protests in Putin's nearly 13-year-long rule,
spurred by allegations of widespread election fraud.
Law enforcement officials raided Udaltsov's Moscow apartment
around daybreak and state television showed him being taken away
for questioning by a half a dozen officers in black balaclavas.
"I have committed no crime. My only crime is speaking the
truth," Udaltsov told Vesti-24 as he was led away.
Police were also searching the homes of two associates
facing the same charges, which carry a jail sentence of up to 10
years. Udaltsov was released but ordered not to leave Moscow.
His criminal case focused on allegations aired in a
documentary on NTV television that he received money and orders
from an ally of Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, an
adversary of Moscow, to cause unrest in Russia.
A statement from investigators said they were looking at
allegations that Udaltsov - a leftist known for his shaved head,
leather jacket and frequent short-term jailings for disobeying
police - had planned "terrorist acts" in Russia.
Udaltsov, one of the leaders of a series of opposition
protests that have brought tens of thousands of people into
Moscow's streets calling for "Russia without Putin", has denied
the allegations aired on NTV earlier this month.
The Investigative Committee, which answers only to the
president, also issued a stark warning to protest leaders who
Putin has at times publicly ridiculed and sought to discredit by
saying they receive Western support.
WARNING
"Those who think they can with impunity organise riots, plan
and prepare terrorist attacks and other acts that threaten the
lives and health of Russians, you underestimate the Russian
special services' professionalism," the statement said.
The Kremlin appeared to be probing how far it could go in
cracking down on foes, opposition lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said.
"They will be taking the temperature of society. The
repressions will continue," Interfax quoted him as saying.
Since Putin's May 7 inauguration, he has signed laws
increasing restrictions on non-government organisations and
raising fines for disorder at demonstrations.
The Investigative Committee, led by Putin loyalist Alexander
Bastrykin, has also pressed charges against opposition leader
Alexei Navalny for allegedly organising the theft of timber from
a state firm - charges he denies.
"They are not just fabricating cases, they are dreaming them
up," Navalny, who also faces 10 years in prison, said of the
case against Udaltsov.
The Investigative Committee said it had launched the
prosecution after studying documentary footage from NTV that
showed Udaltsov and others meeting with the former head of the
Georgian parliament's defence committee Givi Targamadze in the
Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Georgia, under Saakashvili's administration, cut diplomatic
relations with Moscow after a five-day war with Russia over two
Kremlin-backed breakaway regions in the South Caucasus nation.
"The voice recorded in the footage shot with a hidden
camera... belongs to Udaltsov, and the meeting, excerpts of
which are shown in the film, took place in the second half of
June 2012," the statement said, referring to NTV documentary
"Anatomy of a Protest 2".
NTV, owned by the media arm of state-controlled gas export
monopoly Gazprom, has been used regularly to criticise those who
have fallen foul of the Kremlin.
The protest movement grew out of allegations that serious
fraud enabled Putin's United Russia party to win a parliamentary
election last December despite declining popular support.
But the victory of United Russia in local and regional
elections on Sunday underscored the opposition's failure so far
to parlay street protests into an effective, broad popular
challenge to the president.