Russian TV struggles with Kremlin control

* Putin has long had grip on state TV channels
* State TV shows protests but coverage still cautious
* Coverage of protests to continue, no Putin criticism
By Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, Dec 14 For one evening last week,
Fox News was among Russian television's best sources of
information on the swell of protest in Moscow against alleged
fraud in a parliamentary election that handed victory to Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin's party.
One of Russia's state-controlled national television networks
was quick to seize on the U.S. news channel's erroneous use of
footage showing rioting in Athens to illustrate its reports on
comparatively sedate protests in central Moscow.
For many Russians, especially those in distant cities with
access only to the country's three state-controlled terrestrial
channels, it was the first they had seen and possibly heard of
the protests that had gone all but unreported in Russia.
The editors were using one of their old moves to evade the
threat of state retaliation for reporting on politically
inexpedient facts. Instead of reporting the news itself, they
reported on the foreigners reporting the news on Russia.
The move cut both ways. Even as it announced there was open
dissent in the capital, it flattered the notion, promoted by
Putin himself, that Moscow's Cold War enemy was encouraging and
exaggerating dissent.
"There was informational schizophrenia about the
unfortunate job done by Fox," said Anna Kachkayeva, dean of
media communications at Moscow's Higher School of Economics and
a media commentator for Radio Liberty's Russian language
station.
That oblique report gave some insight into the pressure that
Russia's state-controlled media are under, despite some signs of
resurgent independence in the newsrooms where Moscow journalists
make the news for the vast majority of the country.
"Everything is happening in a strange way, a nervous way,"
Kachkayeva said. "There are endless meetings, an endless
tug-of-war. Television bosses are in the frying pan. They could
make a mistake. They are trying to agree positions, trying to do
whatever they can do while the window of opportunity is open."
The allegations of fraud tore through social media such as
Facebook, where organisers raised a protest movement on a scale
unseen since mass resistance to an attempted Communist power
grab as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Ten days after the start of protests, one big question is
whether they will bring real change not only to politics, but to
the national televised media which have helped uphold Putin
through his 12 years in power as president and prime minister.
UNLIKELY HERO
That question appeared to receive an answer on Saturday, as
tens of thousands of protesters returned home from the biggest
demonstration yet over the Dec. 4 election.
Some of their hopes shifted to their television sets and an
unlikely opposition hero - Alexei Pivovarov, a slight, redhaired
news anchor for NTV, a national channel controlled by state
natural gas monopoly Gazprom for nearly a decade.
Pivovarov was a reporter with NTV's feisty news team in the
heyday of Russian television news, a free-for-all backed by
wealthy industrialists who bankrolled the media to maintain
political support for their business empires.
NTV news was all that and more -- independently owned,
feared and sometimes exploited by the country's most powerful
politicians. When its owner fell foul of the Kremlin, it ran
into financial trouble and was taken over by Gazprom.
Under effective state control and financed by the energy
giant, the channel went the way of other state channels, moving
away from hard-hitting news toward serialised glamour and
largely benign accounting of the day's events in Russia.
"For the past 10 years the television has reflected
society's demands," said Kachkayeva, who says the state media
agenda reflected a sort of social contract under which the
government offered material comforts in exchange for consent.
"After the previous decade, which was romantic and
unnerving, there was a buildup of wealth and consumerism," she
said. "Serials were concordant with stability, a little island
where everything was good."
Those demands changed, she said, on Sept. 24, when Putin,
who had already served the constitutional maximum of two
consecutive terms before ceding the presidency to his ally
Dmitry Medvedev, announced he would run for president again and
hand the premiership to Medvedev.
The implication was that he would win and all had been
decided long before the March 4 presidential election. He still
is widely expected win - but perhaps not as easily as seemed
likely before Sept. 24.
GENIE LET OUT OF THE BOTTLE
"They let the genie out of the bottle on Sept. 24. Putin
would have easily won the election on March 4 if they had not
treated people in such a way," said Ilya Ponomaryov, one of the
protest organisers and a former member of the parliamentary
committee on media for the Just Russia party.
"There were a lot of nice ways for Putin to return but this
arrogant, undemocratic job swap alienated so many people, even
their own followers, that his ratings started to fall."
Kachkayeva said it became clear that the "social contract"
was not forever and television and politics could not longer
co-exist with so much cynicism.
Unlike some former NTV colleagues who fled
Gazprom-controlled NTV for radio and Internet broadcasters,
Pivovarov is among a hard core of NTV veterans still working for
the channel.
A newspaper reported on Friday that Pivovarov had said he
would not read the news if he could not report on the
demonstrations.
When the 7 p.m. news came on after Saturday's protest,
Pivovarov was behind the desk on the blue and green NTV news
set, describing the throngs on a central Moscow square.
"When we saw Pivovarov and the main news item was not
biased, we were overjoyed," said Lada Bakal, a Moscow graphic
designer whose family and friends turned out en masse for the
protests.
"If we achieved that much, it's already something. But we
can't stop now and say 'We did it'."
MORE COVERAGE TO FOLLOW
The head of NTV news, Tatyana Mitkova, told reporters the
channel would keep up its coverage as she left the upper house
of parliament on Wednesday with the heads of other national
television channels.
Pivovarov could not be reached for comment. Sources at NTV
said they could not confirm the authenticity of the report but,
whether true or not, it had become a sign of the news team's
discontent with tight political control.
A veteran Moscow reporter who spoke with Pivovarov said the
agenda that night was decided the way it has been for years -
with a phone call between the channel's owner - Gazprom Chief
Executive Alexei Miller - and its top executive, Vladimir
Kulistikov.
Though national attention was pinned to Pivovarov, she said,
the deciding factor was Kanal Rossiya, owned by the state media
holding, which led the evening news on the protests.
"Miller and Kulistikov spoke on the phone, and said, well,
Rossiya did, so we probably can too," the veteran reporter said.
The protests have become common currency on national
television, with public approval from Putin and Medvedev, who
called them a demonstration of civil rights in Russia.
"The Kremlin was in a lose-lose situation. They had to show
the pictures because otherwise they would have faced too much
anger," Ponomaryov said.
"But the pictures they showed to viewers across Russia were
of peaceful protests, not State Department-sponsored,
radical revolutionaries. Next time there will be more people and
calmer people, less revolutionary people who turn out in bigger
quantities."
PUTIN STILL HOLDS THE LEVERS
The Kremlin appears willing to run the risk that coverage of
the protests will bring more people out into the street on Dec.
24, when the next protest is scheduled in Moscow.
"The channels will have to keep covering the protests now
they have starting showing them, but Putin has not lost control
of the media," said political analyst Gleb Pavlovsky, a former
Kremlin adviser.
Television coverage remains guarded. It excludes direct
criticism of Putin and one clear taboo remains - the reason the
protests began in the first place.
The editor of a prominent weekly news magazine said on
Wednesday he was sacked by the owner of the publishing house,
mining tycoon Alisher Usmanov, after publishing a story on
ballot fraud featuring a photograph of a ballot marked with an
obscene phrase directed at Putin.
The issue has yet to receive an airing on state television.
NTV'sSunday night news magazine, Central Television, a Russian
hipster's answer to U.S. Sunday night institution 60 Minutes,
was all about the protests.
"There is nothing else to talk about," its host, Vadim
Takmenyov, told the camera, staring intensely from behind
angular, thick-rimmed spectacles.
There may have been something else. In a public exchange on
Kachkayeva's Facebook page, members of Moscow's media discussed
a report prepared by another NTV veteran, Pavel Lobkov, on the
ballot fraud itself. The report was not aired.
Lobkov, participating in the discussion, wrote that he had
not made any guarantees to his sources that the piece would run.
He did not respond to a request for comment.
"It is not about the legitimacy of the Duma, but about
Putin's own situation," Kachkayeva said. "Because everything
that is connected with the falsifications is undermining his own
legitimacy."