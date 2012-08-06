Jailed Russian tycoon says Pussy Riot trial "medieval"

* Jailed oil tycoon urges leniency in trial
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Aug 6 Russia's most famous prisoner said
on Monday that three women from the Pussy Riot band may have
gone too far by protesting on a cathedral altar, but likened
their trial to a medieval inquisition and said their prison
regime may amount to torture.
Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was tried in
the same Moscow courtroom as the young women, called for
leniency because of their age and said the way in which they
were being treated brought shame on Russia.
Weighing into a debate surrounding the trial of Maria
Alyokhina, 24, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and Yekaterina
Samutsevich, 29, his intervention may bolster accusations by
President Vladimir Putin's foes that the legal proceedings are
politically motivated and part of a wider crackdown on dissent.
"It's painful to follow events in Moscow's Khamovnichesky
court where Masha, Katya and Nadya are being tried,"
Khodorkovsky said in a statement on his website. "The word
'tried' can be used here only in the sense in which it was used
by medieval inquisitors."
The trio are on trial for storming the altar of Moscow's
Christ the Saviour Cathedral on Feb. 21 and belting out a
profanity-laced "punk prayer" calling on the Virgin Mary to rid
Russia of Putin. Their stunt infuriated church leaders and the
Kremlin.
It also upset many Orthodox Christian believers for whom the
cathedral is a sacred place of worship and its pulpit a place
reserved exclusively for priests.
But Khodorkovsky - the 49-year-old former head of oil
company Yukos who was arrested in 2003 and jailed the following
year on fraud and tax evasion charges - pleaded their cause.
"The mistakes of radicalism can be excused by youth," he
said. "I call on all thinking, educated and simply good and kind
people to send words of hope to the girls."
Drawing on his own experiences, Khodorkovsky - who remains
unpopular among many Russians who still see him as one of the
country's "robber-barons" - said defendants in such a
high-profile case were woken before breakfast and shuttled to
court at the crack of dawn.
During an 11-hour day locked in a glass and metal courtroom
cage known as "the aquarium", he said instant noodles were the
only food served.
"I know what the aquarium in courtroom number seven is. They
made it specially for us," Khodorkovsky said, referring to his
own experience during the second of his two trials.
"You feel like a tropical fish," he said. "It's hot. The air
conditioning doesn't circulate through the glass."
"IS THIS TORTURE?"
After a court session lasting late into evening, he said the
women would arrive back at their cells after dinner and probably
only have time to sleep about three hours before being woken for
the next day of the trial.
The only time to shower is on Saturday, he added.
"I don't know how the girls can endure it," he said. "The
judge of course knows about this regime. Is this torture?"
The Pussy Riot trio face up to seven years in jail in a
trial that began on July 30 and is moving swiftly towards a
conclusion. The defence team have said the verdict could be
announced this week.
Khodorkovsky's comments are likely to fall on deaf ears in
the Kremlin - it is well known that there is a deep-seated
personal enmity between Putin and the jailed oligarch.
His intervention is also likely to have limited resonance
among Russians, many of whom have no sympathy for a man who was
once the country's richest before falling out with Putin a
decade ago.
The first week of hearings in the Pussy Riot trial divided
the mainly Russian Orthodox Christian country. Some believers
want tough sentences but many others are calling for leniency,
though few approve of their unsanctioned altar stunt.
Putin himself last week told reporters in London that there
was "nothing good" about what the women had done but said they
should not be judged too harshly.
The women said they did not intend to offend believers but
wanted to highlight the close relationship between Putin and the
Russian Orthodox church, whose leaders backed him in his
successful presidential election campaign earlier this year.
At hearings last week, the women looked thinner and paler
than when they were jailed. Last week Alyokhina felt ill and
received medical attention during the trial.
However, the court has ignored complaints by the defence
lawyers that the women are being deprived of food and sleep and
are not getting a fair hearing.
Putin's critics regard Khodorkovsky as a political prisoner
and hold up his case as an example of the Kremlin's ability to
influence the judiciary.
But it is perhaps the Pussy Riot trial, because of its
immediate impact and the colourful nature of the case, that is
being seen as the latest test of his tolerance.
Critics have accused Putin - who returned to the presidency
in May for a third term after the biggest protests against him
since he rose to power in 2000 - of presiding over a new
crackdown on dissent.
They have held up a tough new law that tightens control over
foreign-funded lobby groups as evidence of that along with
stricter Internet rules and a sharp rise in fines for
protesters.