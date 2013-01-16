UPDATE 2-Russian court rejects Pussy Riot protester's bid for release

* Alyokhina wanted sentence deferred to care for son
* Says experience reminiscent of Gogol, Kafka and Orwell
* Court told of reprimands by prison authorities
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Jailed Pussy Riot protester Maria
Alyokhina lost an appeal on Wednesday to be freed and have her
sentence deferred so she could care for her five-year-old son.
Alyokhina is serving a two-year sentence in a remote prison
- an experience she said was like something from the works of
Nikolai Gogol, Franz Kafka or George Orwell - for a protest
against President Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral.
She had asked a court to free her from the jail in the Ural
Mountains town of Berezniki, 1,200 km (750 miles) northeast of
Moscow, and allow her to serve out her sentence when her son was
older.
"The court has ruled against granting the request," the
judge said after the hearing that stretched into the evening at
the city court in Berezniki.
The court found that Alyokhina's family situation had been
properly taken into account during her trial.
Alyokhina and two fellow band members were convicted of
hooliganism motivated by religious hatred for their "punk
prayer", which was criticised by Putin and cast by the Russian
Orthodox Church as part of a concerted attack on the country's
main faith.
One of the three was released on appeal with a suspended
sentence, but Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 23, are less
than halfway through their prison terms, which are counted from
their arrests in March 2012.
The court hearing focused less on Alyokhina's child than on
reprimands she has received from prison authorities.
She said they were unfair, citing a case in which she failed
to respond to a 5:30 a.m. wakeup order, contending she had not
heard the guard knock on the her cell's thick metal door.
DISCIPLINARY ACTION
She said her lawyer had been denied access to a disciplinary
commission, and described being stonewalled by impenetrable
bureaucracy in her efforts to fight the reprimands.
"I would be very tempted to mention Gogol, Kafka and Orwell
at this moment," Alyokhina said.
Alyokhina was moved to a single-person cell in November
because of tension with other inmates at Correctional Colony No.
28, a move prison authorities said was for her own protection.
The refusal to let her be with her child angered Kremlin
critics who are also incensed by a law Putin signed in December
barring Americans from adopting Russian children, which critics
say has made vulnerable orphans pawns to politics.
"The authorities continue to behave like beasts toward
these women, because the people in power here are inhuman," said
Lyudmila Alexeyeva, a Soviet-era dissident and prominent human
rights activist.
Some 40,000 people marched in Moscow on Sunday to protest
the ban, some denouncing Putin as a "child-killer". He has
promised that Russia will take measures to improve the lives of
orphans and other children in the care of the state.
"When the authorities saw how angry people were about the
law, they said, 'Oh, look, we will make the conditions here
better for children'," Alexeyeva said bitterly. "But Alyokhina's
child is a child, too."
The United States and Europe have called the two-year Pussy
Riot sentences excessive and Putin's opponents say they are part
of a series of measures to punish dissent since he returned to
the presidency last May after four years as prime minister.
The three were convicted for a February protest in which
they burst into Christ the Saviour cathedral and belted out a
profanity-laced song urging the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of
Putin.
Pussy Riot denied the hate charge, saying they were
protesting the close ties between the Kremlin and the church.