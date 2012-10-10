版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 18:46 BJT

Russian court upholds jail for two Pussy Riot members, frees third

MOSCOW Oct 10 A Russian appeals court on Wednesday upheld the two-year jail sentences handed down to two members of punk band Pussy Riot for a protest against Vladimir Putin in a cathedral but freed a third member by suspending her sentence.

A Moscow City Court judge said the court was leaving the sentences in place for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and Maria Alyokhina, 24, and issuing a suspended sentence for Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30.

