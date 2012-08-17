版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 22:34 BJT

U.S. says Pussy Riot sentences appear "disproportionate"

MOSCOW Aug 17 The United States Embassy in Russia criticised the two-year sentences handed down by a Russian court to three women whod staged an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow's main cathedral, saying the punishment seemed "disproportionate".

"Today's sentence in the Pussy Riot case looks disproportionate to the actions," the U.S. Embassy in Russia wrote on its Twitter microblog in Russian.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐