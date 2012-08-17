U.S. says Pussy Riot sentences appear "disproportionate"

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Aug 17 The United States Embassy in Russia criticised the two-year sentences handed down by a Russian court to three women whod staged an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow's main cathedral, saying the punishment seemed "disproportionate".
"Today's sentence in the Pussy Riot case looks disproportionate to the actions," the U.S. Embassy in Russia wrote on its Twitter microblog in Russian.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.