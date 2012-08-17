UPDATE 1-Russian judge finds Pussy Riot band members guilty

MOSCOW Aug 17 A Russian judge found three women
from the punk band Pussy Riot guilty of hooliganism motivated by
religious hatred on Friday for staging an anti-Kremlin protest
on the altar of Moscow's main Russian Orthodox church.
Judge Marina Syrova did not immediately issue a sentence but
state prosecutors want there-year jail terms for the three women
who stormed the altar of the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in
February and performed a "punk prayer" asking the Virgin Mary to
rid Russia of President Vladimir Putin.
The defendants "committed an act of hooliganism ... based on
motives of religious hatred and enmity," the judge told the
Moscow court as the defendants sat in a courtroom cage.
Hundreds of people outside chanted "Freedom!" and "Russia
without Putin!", and police detained several activists including
opposition leaders.
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, Maria Alyokhina, 24, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30, said they were protesting against
close ties between Putin and the Russian Orthodox church and did
not intend to offend believers.
Opponents of Putin, who began a six-year presidential term
in May, portray the trial as part of a wider crackdown by the
former KGB spy to crush their protest movement.