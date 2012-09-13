CORRECTED-Banner reading "Death to Putin" briefly displayed in Moscow

(Corrects day of week to Thursday in paragraph 1)
MOSCOW, Sept 13 A large black banner with the
words "Death to the usurper Putin" was briefly draped over a
billboard on an apartment building in Moscow on Thursday before
being removed.
It was not immediately clear who put up the banner, two days
before opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin hope to
draw tens of thousands of people at a protest march and rally.
Putin, in power since 2000, easily won a six-year
presidential term in a March election despite a series of
opposition protests that were the biggest of his 12-year rule.
The banner hung over half of a large car advertisement on
the roof of a central Moscow building. It was soon removed, and
police milled around the building.
Putin was in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.
In February, opposition activists hoisted a huge banner
reading "Putin, go away" on a billboard on a roof facing the
Kremlin.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche)