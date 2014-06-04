版本:
2014年 6月 4日 星期三

Putin says Russia should cut reliance on foreign equipment in energy sector

ASTRAKHAN, Russia, June 4 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia should reduce its reliance on foreign equipment in the energy sector, part of an effort to improve the nation's self-sufficiency at a time when it faces Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

At a meting on energy strategy in the southern city of Astrakhan, Putin also said the government should consider a recapitalisation of Gazprom following the signing of a $400 billion gas deal with China which will require multi-billion-dollar investments in infrastructure. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
