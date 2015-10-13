版本:
Russia's Putin says does not want energy sector investments to stop

MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia will not pressurise the energy sector, which is currently working effectively, President Vladimir Putin told an investment conference on Tuesday.

Recent changes in taxes levied on the energy sector, approved for the next year, do not mean that Russia wants to investments to stop, Putin added.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

